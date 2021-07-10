JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)

Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MEGGF has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Meggitt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Meggitt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

MEGGF opened at $6.40 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $7.06.

Meggitt PLC designs and manufactures components and sub-systems in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Airframe Systems, Engine Systems, Energy & Equipment, and Services & Support. It offers ice protection products, radomes, and structures; air data and flight display products; brake control and tyre pressure monitoring systems, and wheels and brakes; engine health and vibration monitors, H2/O2 analyzers, and turbine monitoring and protection products; and aircraft cameras and security systems, and wireless aircraft systems.

