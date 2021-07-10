Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JBAXY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

JBAXY opened at $12.55 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.13.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Asia, and South America. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

