Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.15.

NASDAQ KALA opened at $4.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $11.41.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,318.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 7,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $43,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 34,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.