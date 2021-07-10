Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Coverage Initiated at Chardan Capital

Research analysts at Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 87.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kaleido Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.17.

KLDO stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,552. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.07. The stock has a market cap of $339.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of -0.31. Kaleido Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences Company Profile

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company develops KB195 for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder; KB295 to treat ulcerative colitis; KB174 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy; and KB109 to treat COVID-19 disease.

