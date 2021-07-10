Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director Purchases $74,920.80 in Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director James Healy purchased 636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,920.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $122.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.50 and a beta of 1.84. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $146.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.66.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 501.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 10.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.89.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

