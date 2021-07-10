Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. It serves the healthcare industry throughout the United States. Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on KPTI. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

KPTI stock opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market capitalization of $755.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.25. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.78 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.06). Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 357.73% and a negative net margin of 177.34%. The company had revenue of $23.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jatin Shah purchased 23,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.60 per share, with a total value of $199,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Garen G. Bohlin purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $31,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 54.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 80.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.