Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 15,378 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,378 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $32,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of CME Group during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CME Group news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.83, for a total value of $6,114,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,492 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,378.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total transaction of $1,279,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,780,605.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $209.62 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $146.89 and a one year high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.83.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.80.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

