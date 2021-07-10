Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $15,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 85,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,213,000 after acquiring an additional 65,631 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY opened at $591.65 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $413.00 and a 1-year high of $592.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The company has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Doug D. Bragg sold 15,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.60, for a total transaction of $8,660,079.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,418,828. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total value of $2,643,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,648 shares of company stock worth $36,267,352. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

