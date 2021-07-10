Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $10.39 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $10,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth about $67,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 4,905.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.60.

MSM stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $79,304.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 over the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

