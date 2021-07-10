Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $17.66 Million Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New World Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 30.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.8% during the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 566,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,798,000 after buying an additional 30,973 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 4,310.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 208,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,755,000 after buying an additional 203,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $74.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.65. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.94 and a 12-month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,805 shares of company stock valued at $14,116,914 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

