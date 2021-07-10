Keller Group (LON:KLR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Keller Group plc (LON:KLR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 837 ($10.94). Keller Group shares last traded at GBX 827 ($10.80), with a volume of 26,522 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLR. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,070 ($13.98) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 950 ($12.41) price target on shares of Keller Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 816.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £602.39 million and a PE ratio of 14.24.

Keller Group plc provides geotechnical solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers ground improvement services to prepare the ground for new construction projects and to reduce the risk of liquefaction in the areas of seismic activity; and grouting services, which enhance target areas in the ground, and controls ground water flow through rocks and soils by reducing their permeability.

