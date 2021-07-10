Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) by 128.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 220,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,905 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,889,000 after buying an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,629,000 after buying an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after buying an additional 311,492 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,364,000 after buying an additional 302,000 shares during the period. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NMRK opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.88. Newmark Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.87 and a 12-month high of $13.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.54.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $503.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.13 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

