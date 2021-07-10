Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $26,278,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $604,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,476,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,467,000 after purchasing an additional 335,234 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 33.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,000,000 after acquiring an additional 112,892 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $3,931,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

SYKE opened at $53.45 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.38 million. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Sykes Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

