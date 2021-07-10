Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TREE. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,141,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,573,000 after purchasing an additional 152,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,713,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 22.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 5.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,418,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,088,000 after purchasing an additional 69,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,758,000.

TREE opened at $204.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.78. LendingTree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.57 and a twelve month high of $372.64.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.77 million. On average, research analysts expect that LendingTree, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TREE shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $395.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $327.50.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

