Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,255 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,255 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 3.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SYNNEX by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in SYNNEX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in SYNNEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in SYNNEX in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

SNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.76, for a total value of $529,074.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $370,348.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,745 shares of company stock worth $3,892,633. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $120.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.88. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.58 and a fifty-two week high of $130.55.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. SYNNEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

