Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $2.49 Million Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Sunstone Hotel Investors at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after acquiring an additional 925,870 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,288,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,694,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,415,000 after purchasing an additional 188,213 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,662,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,491,000 after purchasing an additional 175,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,515,000 after purchasing an additional 296,385 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

NYSE SHO opened at $12.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. The company’s revenue was down 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

