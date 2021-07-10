Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €850.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €850.00 ($1,000.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($800.00) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €783.09 ($921.28).

Shares of KER stock opened at €731.20 ($860.24) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €728.90. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

