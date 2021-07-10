KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Herc in a research report issued on Monday, July 5th. KeyCorp analyst K. Newman now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.33. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Herc’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HRI. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.20.

Shares of NYSE:HRI opened at $114.69 on Thursday. Herc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $118.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Herc’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Herc news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,633,597.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of Herc stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Herc by 87.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 6,577 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $1,202,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $457,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Herc in the first quarter valued at $23,302,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

