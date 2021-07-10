Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:KRC traded up $2.22 on Friday, hitting $70.75. 545,055 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,677. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 70.66%. The company had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is 53.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwood Investors LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $30,013,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 240,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 118,185 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 23.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

