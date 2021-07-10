Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 54.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,055 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.21.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.29. The stock has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $128.02 and a 12 month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

