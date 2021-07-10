Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Sells $367,200.00 in Stock

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,894,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,389,407.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 16th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.18, for a total value of $367,200.00.

KIN stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.26 million, a P/E ratio of -39.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.07, a current ratio of 12.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright downgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Aegis reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Kindred Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 291.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

