Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.26

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.26 and last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 5684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

KC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie reduced their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.40.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 756,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after acquiring an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,135,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 98,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,494,000. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

