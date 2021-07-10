Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KGX. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Kion Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €87.17 ($102.55).

Get Kion Group alerts:

KGX stock opened at €92.26 ($108.54) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €88.00.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.