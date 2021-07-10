Klimatas (KTS) Market Capitalization Hits $10,667.34

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 76.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 10th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $10,667.34 and $733.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 123.9% higher against the dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000167 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

