Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RDSMY. Barclays upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

RDSMY stock opened at $47.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.26. Koninklijke DSM has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $48.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $1.1771 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio is 66.10%.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

