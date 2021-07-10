Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd Sells 1,000 Shares

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Jane Elizabeth Judd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $28,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

KTOS traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,975. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $194.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. TheStreet raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 182.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. 86.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

