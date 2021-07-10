K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Commerzbank upgraded shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.70.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

