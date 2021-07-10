Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Bought by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. FIL Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after acquiring an additional 148,429 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $625.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $292.28 and a 52 week high of $673.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 65.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

