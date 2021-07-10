Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 223,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,429 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $20,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,295,000 after acquiring an additional 15,311 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

LAMR opened at $108.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $108.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several research firms recently commented on LAMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.