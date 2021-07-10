Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th.

Land Securities Group stock opened at $9.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

