Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.54 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) will post $17.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.50 million and the highest is $17.57 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners posted sales of $13.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will report full-year sales of $69.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.55 million to $70.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.83 million, with estimates ranging from $71.00 million to $72.66 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Landmark Infrastructure Partners.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.06 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 58.44% and a return on equity of 9.95%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMRK. B. Riley cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of LMRK opened at $12.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81. The firm has a market cap of $325.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 12-month low of $8.91 and a 12-month high of $13.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 128.2% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 791,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 444,417 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

