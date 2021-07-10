Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Price Target Raised to $71.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LPI. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laredo Petroleum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $80.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.85. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $99.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 4.73.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.27). Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 124.89% and a negative net margin of 141.78%. The firm had revenue of $250.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,715,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 140.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 26.7% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 16.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.78% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities.

