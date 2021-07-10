Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Atotech during the first quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,498,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Atotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Atotech in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.11.

NYSE:ATC opened at $24.99 on Friday. Atotech Limited has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. Atotech’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Atotech Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

