Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.21% of Bellerophon Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 261.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 6.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 98,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $4.86 on Friday. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. On average, analysts forecast that Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

