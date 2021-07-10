Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,352 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 224.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSMT. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter worth $599,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the first quarter valued at $110,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PriceSmart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PSMT opened at $91.90 on Friday. PriceSmart, Inc. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $104.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.82.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $895.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 2,446 shares of PriceSmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $215,468.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,860,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,063,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 5,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,108.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,320.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,495 shares of company stock valued at $13,878,468. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT).

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.