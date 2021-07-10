Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,862 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3,652.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,132 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 9,862 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth $620,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after acquiring an additional 103,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EME stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.60. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

