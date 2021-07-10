Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 1,217 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 29.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 20,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.9% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $175.77 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.