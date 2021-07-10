Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 20,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 198,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,510,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,590,000 after purchasing an additional 25,665 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William M. Rue sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,155,000.00. Also, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $224,970.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,388 shares of company stock worth $3,828,179. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.15. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $82.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $803.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.43 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 12.46%. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

