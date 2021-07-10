Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $851,000 Stock Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Incyte by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 0.7% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.6% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 13.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Incyte has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.20.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $82.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.42. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $75.52 and a 52-week high of $110.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.93.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $604.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.73 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

