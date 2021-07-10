Lazard Asset Management LLC Invests $1.36 Million in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $726,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $33,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,966 shares of company stock valued at $1,066,318 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $87.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 7.33%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

