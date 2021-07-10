Lazard Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,427 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,168,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,668 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,967 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,826,000. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,082,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,599,000 after acquiring an additional 193,337 shares during the last quarter. 70.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.96. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.59.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.