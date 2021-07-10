Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Cut to $183.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $187.00 to $183.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lear has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $174.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. Lear has a 1-year low of $102.79 and a 1-year high of $204.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: What is Green Investing?

