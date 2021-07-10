LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,083,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 88,508 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned about 2.14% of LendingClub worth $34,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of LendingClub by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 3,917 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $34,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 6,163 shares worth $90,024. 4.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.36. 729,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. LendingClub’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LC. Wedbush raised their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.