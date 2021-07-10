Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $35.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LEVI. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.55.

NYSE LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.55.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company’s revenue was up 156.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 4,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $127,841.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.34% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

