Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Life Storage, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which acquires and manages self-storage properties. The company’s brand name consists of Life Storage(R) and Uncle Bob’s Self Storage(R). Life Storage, Inc., formerly known as Sovran Self Storage, Inc., is headquartered in Buffalo, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LSI. Citigroup upped their target price on Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.93.

Shares of NYSE:LSI traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.00. 448,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,190. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. Life Storage has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $114.12.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $171.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.24 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 25.33%. Life Storage’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Life Storage will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Also, Director Arthur L. Havener, Jr. sold 601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $57,509.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 54,368 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

About Life Storage

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

