Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) Insider Acquires A$19,165.50 in Stock

Lion Selection Group Limited (ASX:LSX) insider Robin Widdup acquired 42,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$19,165.50 ($13,689.64).

Robin Widdup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 2nd, Robin Widdup acquired 90,000 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.45 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of A$40,500.00 ($28,928.57).

On Wednesday, June 30th, Robin Widdup acquired 90,051 shares of Lion Selection Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.42 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of A$37,821.42 ($27,015.30).

About Lion Selection Group

Lion Selection Group Limited is a Listed Investment Company (LIC) that invests specializes in early stage investment. The fund does not invest in oil or gas mining companies. It primarily invests in precious and base metals mining companies. The fund seeks to make investments in Australia. The fund seeks to invest in projects that are close to development or with exposure to advanced exploration.

