Lisa M. Sterling Acquires 5,882 Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) insider Lisa M. Sterling acquired 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of 17.00 per share, for a total transaction of 99,994.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately 349,996. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
EVCM stock opened at 17.08 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 1-year low of 16.24 and a 1-year high of 21.00.
