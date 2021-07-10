Litecoin Plus (LCP) Trading 20% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 10th. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $129,248.39 and $33.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0470 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 20% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,510.16 or 0.99857483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00040171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007306 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.88 or 0.00056256 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000919 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005960 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.