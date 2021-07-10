Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,448 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 1,858 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $241,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,165,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $126.18 on Friday. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.87.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 53.66%. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.75.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

