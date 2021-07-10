Loki Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,392.00 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Loki has a total market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loki alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,978.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,163.24 or 0.06366532 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.49 or 0.01499450 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.95 or 0.00400104 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.04 or 0.00150206 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.03 or 0.00629907 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00008576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.44 or 0.00413328 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.27 or 0.00330418 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.